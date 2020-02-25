Coronavirus Causes iPhone Sales to Drop 28 Percent in China

iPhone sales in China plummeted 28 percent from the month before according to UBS. The analysts expect sales to get worse, as the Coronavirus outbreak continues (via Bloomberg News).

iPhone Sales Hit Buy Coronavirus Outbreak

In the note, Timothy Arcuri wrote:

February numbers are likely to be far worse due to both supply and demand issues related to the virus outbreak.

The analyst also noted that Apple had not yet given new revenue guidance. Recovery “is more dependent on the demand side – which is very hard to predict,” he wrote.

Despite the hit, iPhone sales were still up five percent year-over-year, Mr. Arcuri said. That came as the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology found that overall smartphone sales in January had fallen by 37 percent year-over-year.