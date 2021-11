For Black Friday, Costco is offering savings across the AirPods range. It includes the new 3rd generation model, Pro, and Max.

Costco Black Friday Savings on AirPods Range

Costco is offering:

AirPods 3rd generation – US$149.99

AirPods Pro – US$169.99

AirPods MAx – US$439.99

Of course, it has savings on other Apple products too, not related to Black Friday. AppleCare can also be purchased. Indeed, it has a whole section of its website dedicated to an Apple shopping event.

