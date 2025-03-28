Could Apple Ever Make a Retro Mac Like the Lumon Terminal Pro?

Apple has added the Lumon Terminal Pro, a fictional computer from Severance, to its Mac lineup on the official website. It features a retro-futuristic design with thick bezels, a blue keyboard, and a trackball for navigation. Although it appears alongside real Macs with a “New” label, you can’t buy it. Clicking on it takes you to a behind-the-scenes video about how Macs helped edit Severance. This clever tie-in immerses you further into the show’s world, but it also raises the question: could Apple ever create a retro Mac inspired by the Lumon Terminal Pro?

Does Apple Have a History of Retro Designs?

Not really. Apple rarely rehashes old designs. The closest example is the iMac G3-inspired 24-inch iMac, which nods to its colorful predecessors but is still a thoroughly modern device. Apple once embraced skeuomorphic design, making digital elements resemble real-world objects, but has since shifted to a flat, minimalist interface.

Why Apple Probably Won’t Do It

1. Apple Doesn’t Do Nostalgia

Unlike companies that capitalize on retro aesthetics, Apple prides itself on moving forward. While competitors re-release classic designs (like Lenovo’s retro ThinkPad or Nintendo’s Classic Mini consoles), Apple sees its past as something to learn from, not replicate.

2. Minimalism Is the Core of Apple’s Design

Apple’s hardware philosophy is about clean lines, smooth edges, and thin profiles. A retro Mac with chunky bezels, mechanical keys, and a bulky frame would be a direct contradiction to Apple’s long-held obsession with sleek, lightweight devices.

3. Macs Are Already Expensive—A Retro One Would Cost Even More

A throwback Mac would need custom hardware, non-standard components, and specialized manufacturing. That means a high price tag. Apple products are already premium-priced, and a limited-edition retro Mac would push costs even higher, making it a niche product at best.

4. Apple’s Target Market Doesn’t Align With Retro Enthusiasts

Apple targets professionals, creatives, and mainstream users who prioritize performance, ecosystem integration, and modern aesthetics. A retro Mac might appeal to a subset of collectors and enthusiasts but not to Apple’s core audience.

Could Apple Ever Do It? Here’s How

If Apple ever did make a retro Mac, it would likely follow these guidelines:

A Software-Based Throwback: Instead of hardware, Apple could release a Classic macOS mode, bringing back System 7 or Mac OS 9 aesthetics for those who want a taste of the past. A Special Edition iMac: Apple could release a limited-edition iMac that nods to the original Macintosh or iMac G3, much like how it brought back colorful desktops. A Mac Mini With a Retro Case: A Mac Mini inside a shell that mimics the original Macintosh could be a middle ground: nostalgic on the outside, modern on the inside.



