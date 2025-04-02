Could iOS 19 Drop Even More Devices Than Expected?

Apple is all set to unveil iOS 19 at its annual WWDC, kicking off on Monday, June 9, 2025. Initially, it was rumored that all iPhones running the current iOS 18 would be compatible with iOS 19, but the latest rumors suggest an unexpected twist. But with the latest rumors, things have taken an unexpected twist. According to a fresh leak, three iPhone models won’t get the 2025 iOS update. Here are the details.

Rumored iOS 19 Compatibility Requirements

Image Credits: Apple

According to MacRumors, a reliable source on X with a proven track record has revealed that iOS 19 will drop support for the A12 chip, making it compatible only with the iPhone 11 and newer models.

Since iOS 19 drops support for the A12 chip, it won’t be available on the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, which were released in 2018.

This particular rumor conflicts with the equally reliable iPhoneSoft report that surfaced in December 2024 and claimed that iOS 19 will be available on all devices currently running iOS 18.

Notably, the new leaks come from the same source that accurately leaked iOS 18 compatibility details before its launch. So, there’s a good chance that the information is true.

If these rumors turn out to be accurate, it would mark the first time Apple dropped a phone from its iOS update list since iOS 17.

Alleged iOS 19 Supported Devices List

As per the latest rumors, the upcoming iOS 19 will be compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

Of course, all the models of the iPhone 17 lineup will be shipped with iOS 19.

Could iOS 19 Drop More Devices?

Image Credits: Apple

While Apple has never promised a set number of software updates, iPhones typically receive at least five updates beyond the version they launch with. Given the current leaks and Apple’s long-term software support, it’s unlikely for iOS 19 to drop more devices off the list.

While 2019 and later iPhones will support iOS 19, the advanced features might be exclusive to newer models with faster processors. For instance, even if older devices like the iPhone 11 get the 2025 software update, they will miss out on the latest advancements and features.

Take iOS 18 as an example—Apple Intelligence is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series thanks to their powerful processors and increased RAM.

With iOS 19, the tech titan might roll out even more exclusive features for its latest iPhones. If you’re holding on to an older device, you might have to upgrade to access every iOS 19 feature.

What About iPadOS 19 Compatible Devices?

For iOS 19, you will need an iPhone made in 2019 or later. Interestingly, this requirement doesn’t apply to iPads. It sounds like iPad models with A12 Bionic chips like the iPad Mini 5 will be compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 19.

However, Apple is likely to discontinue support for the 7th-generation entry-level iPad with the A10 Fusion chip, which was released in 2019.

We’ll keep you updated as more rumors surface in the coming weeks!