Adobe’s Creative Cloud Subscription Now 40% Off for Black Friday

Adobe announced on Monday that its subscription plan known as Creative Cloud All Apps is now 40% for the holidays.

All Apps in Creative Cloud

This plan gets you access to all Adobe apps for desktop and mobile, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, and Acrobat. It normally costs US$52.99 per month but the discount gives you the plan for US$29.99 per month.

From November 15 to December 3: