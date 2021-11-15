Adobe’s Creative Cloud Subscription Now 40% Off for Black Friday

Adobe announced on Monday that its subscription plan known as Creative Cloud All Apps is now 40% for the holidays.
All Apps in Creative Cloud
This plan gets you access to all Adobe apps for desktop and mobile, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, and Acrobat. It normally costs US$52.99 per month but the discount gives you the plan for US$29.99 per month.
From November 15 to December 3:
- Creative Cloud for Individuals – 40% off for first time Creative Cloud Individual All Apps subscribers = US$29.99/mo. Almost 70% off for first time student customers = US$15.99/mo
- Creative Cloud for Teams – Almost 40% off for first time team All Apps purchasers = US$49.99/mo