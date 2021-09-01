Apple announced on Wednesday that its Today at Apple Creative Studios endeavor will expand to Chicago and Washington, D.C., in September.

Today at Apple Creative Studios

Launching September 18, Today at Apple Creative Studios – Chicago will work with kids in Little Village to amplify up-and-coming talents’ unique stories through photography and illustration. Apple will provide free arts and cultural programming across five weeks to aspiring artists and photographers in collaboration with Yollocalli Arts Reach, Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy, and Chicago Architecture Biennial. Chicago-based photographers Mercedes Zapata and Sebastián Hidalgo will serve as mentors.

Today at Apple Creative Studios – D.C. will give aspiring authors and illustrators an opportunity to hone their creative and professional skills while expanding their ability to tell their stories in their own words. The program, which officially begins September 20, aims to diversify the landscape of children’s and youth literature, and is presented in collaboration with local nonprofit Shout Mouse Press.

Participants will further hone their unique narratives through six weeks of Apple-led skills-based sessions, and will also learn from established authors, multimedia artists, and illustrators.

Since the program’s launch in June, Today at Apple has brought Creative Studios to Los Angeles, Beijing, Bangkok, and London, linking 24 nonprofits and community partners with 80 teaching artists, mentors, and industry experts.