Cryptee announced version 3.1 to the document editor for its encrypted cloud platform. The user interface has been redesigned for mobile users. Here are some of the changes made by the team. This update also comes packed with bug fixes for Docs and Photos, performance improvements and minor cosmetic upgrades.

Cryptee Docs Editor v3.1

Sidebar : “We thought the best solution is to move all editor styling tools + block level tools into one place.” Users will find new controls at the bottom, in easy reach.

Document Action Buttons : "We moved your document actions like rename / copy / spellchecker etc to the top of your document."

More Editor Tools: "We moved all editor tools to live on top of your keyboard, where they are conveniently accessible. This meant that we can add a lot more buttons and tools that we couldn't fit into our small tooltip in the past."

Cryptee has been in the process of redesigning its entire platform this year. Earlier in June the team added line spacing, quick document access, and the ability to securely save your encryption key for more quick access.