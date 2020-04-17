Cryptomator 1.5.0 Update Adds New UI and Dark Mode

Recently released for customers, the new Cryptomator 1.5.0 update gives us a redesigned user interface, dark mode, and a new code structure.

Cryptomator 1.5.0

First, the new user interface gives us a tweaked logo, new font, improved password fields, improved tray menu, and improvements to workflows like unlocking a vault. Cryptomator says this was a full rewrite of the layout, not just a redesign.

On the code side, vaults have been upgraded to format 7. It fixes a couple of issues like files and folders disappearing after certain actions, and residual files left over after deletion. File names are now encoded with base64url so name shortenings are less likely to happen.

Users should get the update soon if auto-update is enabled. Or, download it from cryptomator.org/downloads.

