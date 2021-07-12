As part of its CSUCCESS program, California State University will provide freshmen and transfer students an iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and a Smart Keyboard Folio.

CSUCCESS

Standing for California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success, the program aims to create for opportunities for students through the use of technology. Students who register with the program will receive these Apple products for their entire undergraduate program.

The new initiative will establish a foundation for their achievement and has the potential to play a key role in eliminating stubborn equity gaps among our talented and diverse students. In addition to truly addressing equity and access, we see iPad Air as a powerful tool to prepare our students for their future careers.

Nearly half of all CSU undergraduates receive student aid with Pell Grants and almost one-third are the first in their family to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The program will help these students and their needs.