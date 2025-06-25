Custom C1 Modem Jumps to iPhone 17 Air as Apple Extends Qualcomm Deal

Apple’s first-party C1 5G modem is set to appear next in the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air this fall, while every other device in the company’s 2025 refresh cycle is expected to keep using Qualcomm silicon.

That detail comes from 9to5Mac, which cites multiple supply-chain reports indicating that Apple will limit the custom modem to a single flagship-class handset rather than pushing it across the broader iPhone, iPad, and Mac ranges this year. The decision echoes Apple’s cautious rollout earlier in 2025, when the C1 debuted exclusively inside the budget-minded iPhone 16e before disappearing from the M3 iPad Air and A16-powered tenth-generation iPad.

Why the iPhone 17 Air Gets C1

The iPhone 17 Air is widely expected to replace the Plus model in Apple’s autumn line-up, trading battery capacity and a second rear camera for an aggressively thin chassis. The C1’s power-efficiency gains, Apple claims, lower energy draw and faster data responsiveness in congested networks, are therefore crucial: a slimmer phone with a smaller battery needs every watt-hour it can save.

By contrast, the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly continue to rely on Qualcomm’s latest X-series modem. Analysts attribute Apple’s piecemeal strategy to a mix of contractual obligations with Qualcomm, risk management while field-testing its in-house silicon at scale, and the sheer challenge of matching Qualcomm’s longstanding RF expertise across dozens of global carrier bands.

The Slow Road to Modem Independence

Apple has spent more than half a decade working toward modem independence, acquiring Intel’s mobile modem business in 2019 and hiring thousands of engineers to design a fully integrated baseband solution. Yet the drawn-out timeline underscores just how difficult it is to match Qualcomm’s performance, certification, and patent portfolio. Although early reviews of the iPhone 16e praised the C1’s battery life, Apple is reportedly prepared to continue paying Qualcomm royalties for at least two more iPhone cycles while the C-series matures.

Looking ahead, the Cupertino firm is tipped to transition its entire 2026 lineup, including the iPhone 18 family, to a second-generation “C2” modem, finally severing the Qualcomm cord across flagship and entry-level devices alike. Until then, consumers who want Apple’s silicon-to-antenna solution will have two choices: the existing iPhone 16e or the forthcoming iPhone 17 Air.

For most users, the modem split is unlikely to affect raw download speeds. Both Qualcomm’s X-series and Apple’s C1 are 5G-capable and align with the latest 3GPP Release 18 spec. Power efficiency, however, could be noticeable in edge-case scenarios such as crowded stadiums or low-signal environments. situations where Apple says its tighter hardware-software integration pays dividends.

If battery longevity is a priority and you can live without a telephoto lens, the iPhone 17 Air may be the sleeper hit of Apple’s 2025 slate. Otherwise, shoppers will find tried-and-tested Qualcomm radios across the rest of the range, at least for one more year.