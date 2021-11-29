Cyber Monday 2021: Get 30% Off HYPER Docks, Adapters, Chargers, and More

HYPER’s offerings for Cyber Monday 2021 includes a 30% discount sitewide as well as a free gift when you spend US$100 or more, while supplies last.
HYPER Discounts
Here are just some examples of the products available.
- HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C Hub – Universal USB-C hub for MacBook, Chromebook, and PC. Turns a single USB-C adapter into 4 ports, including 4K 60Hz HDMI output. US$41.99
- HyperJuice 18W 15,000mAh Battery Pack – World’s first battery pack with integrated 18W Lightning and USB-C cables. Charges iPhone at the fastest possible speed (18W). Also supports 18W USB-C charging and recharging. Charge the battery pack from empty to 50% charge within 30 mins. US$39.99
- HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack – Wireless battery pack for all iPhone 12 | 13 models. Compact, lightweight, and ergonomic design for on-the-go charging. US$34.99
- HyperDrive NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub – Form-fitting USB-C hub for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. This powerful USB-C adapter adds 6 ports: gigabit ethernet adapter, 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C power delivery, and more. US$69.99