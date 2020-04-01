Dark Sky Weather App Joins Apple

Dark Sky, the premium weather app, announced Tuesday that it had been acquired by Apple. Favored for its ability to make hyper-local weather predictions, the service will no longer be available on Android or Wear OS.

Apple Acquires Premium Weather App

A look at the Dark Sky website all shows rebranding. The title at the top of the page now refers to “Dark Sky by Apple,” and the copyright is with Apple too. Furthemore, the company is now subject to Apple’s privacy policy. The price of the acquisition was not public at the time of this writing.

In a blog post, Alex Grossman, who created the app, said:

There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.

What Next for Dark Sky?

The announcement explained that there will be no changes to the Dark Sky iOS app. However, the company’s help center says older versions will no longer work on iOS and tells users to update to the latest version. Dark Sky will no longer be available for download on Android or Wear OS. The service will still be available to existing users and subscribers until July 1, 2020. At that point, any active subscribers will receive a refund.

In addition, the API is no longer accepting new customers, although it will continue to function until the end of 2021. Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds via the website will be available until July 1, 2020. Beyond that, the website will remain active as a support resource for API and iOS customers.