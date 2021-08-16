Dashlane announced on Monday that its Mac app now supports Catalyst, and says it is the first password manager in the Mac App Store to do so. It also released an update for its iOS app.

Mac Catalyst

Introduced with macOS Catalina, Catalyst is a framework meant to make it easier for developers to port their iOS apps to the Mac. Developers can continue to focus on their iOS | iPadOS apps without needing to build a native Mac app. By utilizing Apple’s latest Catalyst technology, Dashlane now provides a better experience for macOS users on Safari, with instant syncing functionality and integrations with the latest OS enhancements like native autofill.

iOS Update

The iOS Dashlane app update includes the following features:

Smarter search : Results are now ordered by recently searched items to help access passwords, secure notes, and payments more quickly, while improved design and criteria surface more accurate suggestions, dramatically reducing the average number of characters to type.

: Results are now ordered by recently searched items to help access passwords, secure notes, and payments more quickly, while improved design and criteria surface more accurate suggestions, dramatically reducing the average number of characters to type. In-field account creation : Dashlane now detects new accounts created on iOS devices and prompts users to save their passwords within the app, eliminating the need to flip back and forth between Dashlane and the app a user is signing up for.

: Dashlane now detects new accounts created on iOS devices and prompts users to save their passwords within the app, eliminating the need to flip back and forth between Dashlane and the app a user is signing up for. Password History : Save and easily retrieve any password created with the Password Generator tool.

: Save and easily retrieve any password created with the Password Generator tool. Enhanced Dark Web Monitoring: Equips users with clearer action items to secure their accounts following any potential breach.

Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane: “These changes are all about helping our customers save time by delivering the best possible experience, regardless of what device or browser they are using.”