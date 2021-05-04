A recent study examined privacy policies of the top health and fitness apps to determine which ones track the most data.

Health & Fitness Tracking

Supplement Timing found 27 data types and gave the apps 2 points for each type they track by default and 1 point for types that require user permission. Here are the key findings:

The app that tracks the most data is a medical app called Maven , which collects 23 types of data and has a score of 31 points.

The least data-intrusive app is a mental health tool, WorryWatch, which only uses the device data it gets from the App Store.

The full results can be found on Supplement Timing’s website.