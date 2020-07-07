Date Set For Tim Cook And Fellow Tech CEOs to Appear in Front of House Subcommittee

Tim Cook and other top tech CEOs will appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on Monday, July 27 at 12 p.m. ET. The Apple boss will be joined by Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook).

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg to Face Congress on July 27

The landmark hearing, entitled “Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple,” will be the first time the four men have ever testified together in front of Congress. Mr. Cook was the last to agree to take part. His fellow CEOs agreed on the proviso their peers would attend. In a joint statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline said:

Since last June, the Subcommittee has been investigating the dominance of a small number of digital platforms and the adequacy of existing antitrust laws and enforcement. Given the central role these corporations play in the lives of the American people, it is critical that their CEOs are forthcoming. As we have said from the start, their testimony is essential for us to complete this investigation.

On Tuesday, Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon all ended the day valued at over $1 trillion. Apple led the way with a valuation of $1.64 trillion. Meanwhile, Amazon was worth $1.52 trillion as trading ended. Alphabet hit a valuation of $1.02 trillion. Furthermore, they were joined by Microsoft, which closed with a valuation of $1.61 trillion (via CNBC).