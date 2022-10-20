DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro to Have Free and Premium Versions

First revealed in Apple’s teaser video for the new M2-powered iPad Pro, DaVinci Resolve is coming soon to the iPad Pro. Blackmagic Design, makers of the software package, officially announced the product Thursday. DaVinci Resolve for iPad will offer both a free and premium version. Availability is expected to begin during the last quarter of 2022.

DaVinci Resolve Coming Soon to iPad Pro, Optimized for M2

Blackmagic Design announced Thursday it is bringing its popular video editing package DaVinci Resolve to the iPad Pro. The app will allow creators to record and edit video anywhere, straight from the Apple-made tablet. The software is optimized for Multi-Touch technology and the Apple Pencil, featuring support for many of the most-used video editing workflows.

According to the developers, DaVinci Resolve for iPad supports “cut and color pages providing access to DaVinci’s award winning image technology, color finishing tools and latest HDR workflows.” It’s optimized for Apple Silicon and delivers four times faster render performance for Ultra HD ProRes video on the new iPad Pro with M2.

Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, says the iPad version of the software “is truly a revolution for post production.”

Customers will have the power of Hollywood post production tools for editing and color correction literally in their hands, creating a whole new generation of creative editors and colorists. Compatibility with DaVinci Resolve 18 and Blackmagic Cloud, mean that customers can collaborate on the same timeline with other editors or colorists as well as audio engineers and VFX visual effects artists from literally anywhere in the world. I think it will be exciting to try out the new iPad version and I can’t wait to see how our customers use it, their creativity will be mind blowing.

The app will also run on M1-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, but only with HDR display. Since the app is optimized for the M2 iPad Pro, performance on later models will obviously be impacted. There’s also no word on how well the app might fare on the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro.

Free and Premium Versions of the Video Editing App

Blackmagic Design states its DaVinci Resolve for iPad app will be available as a free download “later in 2022.” Full feature support includes:

Cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.

Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.

Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.

Import clips from external USB-C disks.

Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.

Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.

The app requires iPadOS 16 or newer. Power users can also upgrade to DaVince Resolve Studio for iPad using an in-app purchase. The company has not made it clear what features the upgrade might bring, or how much it will cost.

On the Mac, the equivalent software package costs $295. Since Apple’s own Final Cut Pro has never made it to the iPad, expect DaVinci Resolve to become the de facto standard for professional-grade video editing on iPad Pro.