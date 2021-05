Apple TV+ shows are continuing to be recognized at key awards ceremonies. Both Helpsters and Ghostwriter were nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards this week.

‘Ghostwriter’ And ‘Helpsters’ Earn 2021 Daytime Emmy Nominations For Apple TV+

Ghostwriter is nominated in five categories:

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Furthermore, Helpsters picked up one nomination in the Outstanding Costume Design/Styling category. The ceremony will air on CBS on June 25.