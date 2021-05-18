Deezer subscribers can now download and manage their playlists and listen to music directly from their Apple Watch. The change was included in a recent update to the streaming service.

Deezer Introduces Offline Listening for Apple Watch

The information was included in the update’s descriptions:

When installed, the update version shows the Offline Listening option:

Deezer told The Mac Observer that it is just the third third-party music streaming service that offers download and offline listening via Apple Watch. The updated version works with watchOS 6 and above.