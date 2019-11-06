Deezer Adds Non Music Content With New ‘Shows’ Tab on iOS

Deezer unveiled its new ‘Shows’ tab on Tuesday. It will be home to a variety of non-music content.

Deezer ‘Shows’ Brings Users Podcasts and Radio

The new feature is on the main tab bar in the Deezer iOS app. It contains podcasts, radio, and other talk content. There are 15 custom channels covering topics like comedy, society and culture, fiction, music podcasts, and education. Furthermore, there are niche- subjects and sub-categories. These include things like self-help, parenthood, podcasts for kids, inspirational women, entrepreneurs, and testimonials. There is also a recommendation tool to help users discover new content they may like.

Frederic Antelme, VP Content and Productions, Deezer commented:

As much as we all love music, there are times when we just want to hear a funny podcast or binge on a crime series. Now our ‘Shows’ feature makes it easier than ever for our users to find the content they love. We provide the best local and global podcasts, fresh original productions and radio channels tailored for our users.

The service is available to both free and paying subscribers on iOS only at the moment. However, Deezer expects to roll it out on Android and on desktop in the near future. The move follows Spotify’s recent bid to expand beyond music.