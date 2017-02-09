Deleted Browser History From Safari Gets Saved To iCloud

In unnerving news, Forbes reported that your web browser history in Safari gets stored in iCloud, even if you deleted it. Using a tool called Phone Breaker, a security analyst accidentally discovered an iCloud record called “tombstone,” and this is where Apple stores the deleted history.

Browser History From The Grave

A Russian company called Elcomsoft created Phone Breaker. CEO Vladimir Katalov said Apple stored browser history as far back as a year, and possibly even longer.

Forbes writer Thomas Fox-Brewster used Phone Breaker on his own iCloud account. It gave him a total of 7,000 records that were supposed to be deleted. It displayed a visit count and the date and time the item was deleted (Apple’s term is cleared, not deleted). Also visible in the tool were the full terms of Google searches.

An iOS forensics expert was even called onto the scene to back up Vladimir Katalov’s claims. The person, who remains anonymous, found the Phone Breaker had recovered 125,203 browsing records in their account. Both Thomas and the forensics expert found the records went back to a date in November 2015.

Risks and Details

So far, it seems as if law enforcement hasn’t been able to access this data. And the records are inaccessible even from remote attacks by hackers. When a person uses Phone Breaker, it requires them to have the target’s iCloud credentials or an authentication token on their device.

What About Apple?

Apple hasn’t made an official comment on the matter, but that doesn’t mean the company is standing still. An insider told Forbes that with Safari 9.1 and iOS 9.3 and later, when a person deletes browser history, the URLs get turned into hashes. This prevents anyone from knowing which websites you’ve visited.

Additionally, Vladimir Katalov found that after the Forbes article was published, their browsing records had disappeared. So it could be that Apple is taking action.