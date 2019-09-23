Deliveroo Introduces Emergency Burrito Button for Gamers

LONDON – Esports can be hungry work. Sometimes, you just need some Mexican food to help you power through a difficult battle. Luckily, popular takeout delivery app Deliveroo is introducing an emergency burrito button to keep players at tournaments well fed.

Deliveroo Bringing Burritos to Gamers

The takeout app is partnering with Belong Gaming Arenas on the emergency burrito button. Belong runs spaces where players can take part in grassroots esports tournaments. A trial of the tool takes place at the Arena Clash tournament taking place in Bristol Monday, 23 September. Those in attendance can hit the button to order a free vegetarian or meaty burrito. A Deliveroo partner restaurant processes the order. The food is then delivered to the hungry gamer in-store.