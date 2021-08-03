Delta pilots’ electronic flight bags are set for an upgrade. They will soon all be getting an M1 iPad Pro. The airline also will be using AT&T’s IoT Global SIM and Control Center, a blog post revealed.

Delta Pilots use M1 iPad Pro and AT&T 5G For Efficient, Data-Led, Decisions

Pilots access custom-built apps on the M1 iPad Pro and the AT&T 5G network allows the pilots to download data at speeds comparable to Wi-Fi. This all helps make the pilots make efficient, data-led, decisions.

Commenting, Rasesh Patel, EVP – Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business siad:

What we’re seeing is that when 5G is paired together with iPad Pro and innovators like Delta Air Lines, the combination has the potential to not only transform their own business, but also to help shape the future of an entire industry. We’re proud to be in lockstep on this journey to unlock the potential of 5G connectivity.

Delta recently equipped flight attendants with iPhone 12 and 5G.