Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Guide Available in Apple News

A lot of people want to be the Democratic nominee to take-on President Donald Trump in 2020. They are set to take to the debate stage for the first time Wednesday and Thursday night. To help viewers navigate the crowded field, Apple released a candidate guide in Apple News.

Democratic Candidate Details Via Apple News

The Democratic candidate guide brought together information from a variety of news sources. These include ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, The Hill, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, and Vox.

It contained biographical information, quotes, current position on key issues, videos, photos, and recent coverage of the Democratic hopefuls. Apple News editors curated the information. Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News said:

The 2020 Democratic field is complex, and we want to offer Apple News readers a trusted place to learn more about candidates they’re familiar with and those they may be hearing about for the first time. The candidate guide in Apple News is a robust and reliable resource, connecting readers to valuable at-a-glance information and to great journalism from our partners.

Keeping up to Date

The Democratic candidate guide is available in the U.S. through Apple News on macOS and iOS. It is in the Spotlight section. Apple said it will update the guide throughout the campaign. It added that there will be updates and clips from the debates via NBC in Apple News too.