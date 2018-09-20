DNC Wants Democrats to use iPhones and Ditch Android

The DNC wants democrats to start using iPhones and ditch Android. Especially if the Android phones were made by certain Chinese companies that are a little too friendly with the government.

Time to Ditch Android

Bob Lord, the DNC’s first chief information security officer (CISO?) mentioned that Apple always patches iOS devices with the latest security fixes.

Although Google issues security patches too, every phone manufacturer has to update phones in a timely manner, and almost none of them do. Apple has a commitment to security and privacy that Google and other phone manufacturers just can’t (or won’t) match.

Right now the DNC prefers Apple devices anyway, but it sounds like they are thinking of going even further in the future.

