Department of Labour to Investigate Allegations Apple Retailiated Against Whistleblower Ashley Gjovik

The U.S. Department is set to investigate allegations that Apple retaliated against whistleblower Ashley Gjovik, the Financial Times revealed. The former senior engineering program manager originally complained that she had been subject to harassment and unsafe conditions at work during her time at the company.

Depart of Labour Set to Probe Dismissal of Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjobik

Ms. Gjovik was fired in September following allegations she leaked confidential information. She subsequently alleged that this was a false pretext and came after she made a number of complaints.

In a statement, Apple said:

We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised.

In an explosive interview published Wednesday, Ms. Gjovik told Index on Censorship that Apple “poisoned me physically, mentally, spiritually.”