On Tuesday, Proton revealed a complete overhaul of the user interface with ProtonMail for web. The new ProtonMail is available to everyone.

New Web ProtonMail

The new ProtonMail offers:

A brand new, modern look based on Proton’s new design language

Multiple layouts and themes so you can personalize your inbox and choose what works for you

Redesigned keyboard shortcuts that make it easier than ever to check messages

Quick filters that let you easily sort messages

A new App selector within your inbox that allows you to quickly switch between Proton services

The new design is available to ProtonMail users today.