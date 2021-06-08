On Tuesday, Proton revealed a complete overhaul of the user interface with ProtonMail for web. The new ProtonMail is available to everyone.
New Web ProtonMail
The new ProtonMail offers:
- A brand new, modern look based on Proton’s new design language
- Multiple layouts and themes so you can personalize your inbox and choose what works for you
- Redesigned keyboard shortcuts that make it easier than ever to check messages
- Quick filters that let you easily sort messages
- A new App selector within your inbox that allows you to quickly switch between Proton services
The new design is available to ProtonMail users today.