Developers can now build Android apps in Apple’s Swift language

Apple’s Swift language now has an official path to Android. The first preview of the Swift SDK for Android lets developers build Android apps in Swift with supported tools, not community workarounds. The release makes code sharing across iOS and Android simpler and more realistic for teams that already rely on Swift.

Swift.org announced the nightly preview this week. In a blog post dated October 24, the Swift team said the SDK ships with a Getting Started guide and example projects that show end-to-end Android workflows. The SDK is bundled with the Swift for Windows installer and is also available as a separate download for Linux and macOS.

What’s inside the preview

First, the interoperability component: at the core is swift-java, a project that generates safe bindings between Swift and Java so you can call Android APIs from Swift or integrate Swift code alongside existing Java and Kotlin code.

Second, developer-ready tooling: the Getting Started guide helps you install the host toolchain, configure the Android NDK and install the Swift SDK for Android.

Third, package reuse: over 25% of the indexed Swift packages already compile for Android, giving developers a base of reusable code.

This move changes the dynamic for cross-platform mobile development. Instead of rewriting core modules for Android, iOS teams can reuse Swift for business logic, networking, data layers and more. At the same time, tooling support means fewer custom scripts and less brittle builds.

Moreover, the creation of the Android Workgroup within the Swift open-source project formalises the commitment. That group now tracks priorities such as debugging support, CI for Android and best practices for bridging between Swift and Android SDKs.

What to keep in mind

This is still a preview release. You may hit limitations in debugging, UI toolchain integration or library availability on Android architectures. Also, UI frameworks like SwiftUI are not yet formally supported on Android.

However, for shared logic, performance-critical modules and portable libraries this toolchain opens a credible path. As the workgroup adds polish and as more packages gain Android support, this could really shift how mobile apps are built.

In short, the Swift SDK for Android gives you a new option for cross-platform mobile development. If you already use Swift, this preview will let you work toward Android support sooner rather than later.