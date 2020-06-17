Developers Reveals WWDC 2020 Swift Student Challenge Winners Jacket And Pins

Apple revealed the winners of the WWDC 2020 Swift Student Challenge on Tuesday. Now one of them has shared some of the swag he and his cohorts have been sent.

More Hints at WWDC 2020 Reveals?

Brayden Gogis, better known as the developer Chain Reaction Games, tweeted an image of an Emoji Plaid Jacket that he had been sent, alongside some pins.

Look what arrived at my house this morning! Thanks @apple! Emoji Plaid! This is awesome!#WWDC20 #SwiftStudentChallenge pic.twitter.com/KcSHFDpLvK — Chain Reaction Games (@ChainReactGames) June 17, 2020

He also shared a close-up of the pins and an image of the rather stylish box it all arrived in.

Close up of the pins! pic.twitter.com/q7Y8iFw6l7 — Chain Reaction Games (@ChainReactGames) June 17, 2020

As we’ve noted elsewhere, you can’t help but notice a theme in all this. It seems likely that emoji and Memoji are going to be something we hear a bit about during WWDC 2020.