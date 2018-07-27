Apple Offers Free Product Repairs for Devices Damaged in Japan Floods

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Apple announced free product repairs for Japan residents who had devices damaged by the recent flooding. If the device is repairable, it will be fixed for free (via Mac Otakara).

[How to See Which Apple Products Have Extended Repair or Recall Status]

Free Product Repairs

If your Apple devices were damaged, you can call Apple by dialing 0120-27753-5 and arrange for a pickup. Apple will service them through the end of September.

Image of Apple devices. Apple announced free product repairs for Japan residents.

Japan has had record amounts of rain recently, with widespread flooding, burst riverbanks, landslides, and collapsed buildings.

[Apple’s Exchange and Repair Extension Programs Site]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of