Apple Offers Free Product Repairs for Devices Damaged in Japan Floods

Apple announced free product repairs for Japan residents who had devices damaged by the recent flooding. If the device is repairable, it will be fixed for free (via Mac Otakara).

Free Product Repairs

If your Apple devices were damaged, you can call Apple by dialing 0120-27753-5 and arrange for a pickup. Apple will service them through the end of September.

Japan has had record amounts of rain recently, with widespread flooding, burst riverbanks, landslides, and collapsed buildings.

