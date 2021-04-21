The Car Connectivity Consortium is adding Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra Wideband connectivity to its Digital Key 3.0 specification. Apple added its Car Key feature with iOS 13.6.

Digital Car Key

Car Key means that Apple customers who have compatible cars can store a digital version of their car key within the Wallet app. You can share keys with others through iMessage, and control the level and length of access that people receive.

The addition of Ultra Wideband connectivity for iPhones with a U1 chip, like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, brings greater accuracy to unlock your car. The old spec was NFC and that will continue to be supported.

Daniel Knobloch, president, CCC:

Our Digital Key Release 3.0 will allow users to leave their mobile device in their bag or pocket when unlocking or starting their vehicle. The broad support from our members allows us to develop Digital Key specifications that meet the industry and consumers’ needs for a global standardized and secure Digital Key Ecosystem.

The release of Digital Key 3.0 is planned for completion by mid-2021.