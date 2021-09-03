Apple announced Friday that it was delaying the roll out its controversial measures to find known child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The move was broadly welcomed by digital rights activists. However, Fight for the Future Director Evan Greer insisted that |here is no safe way to do what [Apple] are proposing.”

Apple CSAM Measures Delay Comes With Warning and Action From Activists

Ms. Greer commented:

Apple’s plan to conduct on-device scanning of photos and messages is one of the most dangerous proposals from any tech company in modern history. Technologically, this is the equivalent of installing malware on millions of people’s devices –– malware that can be easily abused to do enormous harm. Authoritarian governments already lean on Apple to censor and spy on their residents to squash dissent. This technology would make such surveillance essentially unavoidable on Apple products, and potentially every product if the industry were to follow Apple’s lead.

Apple’s delay will also not stop action by activists who want to stop the features ever being introduced. On Wednesday, September 8, digital rights organizations plan to deliver petitions with more than 56,000 signatures to the company in response to its proposals.