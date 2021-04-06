CleverFiles announced on Tuesday that its data recovery app Disk Drill has added support for M1 Macs in its 4.3 update.

Disk Drill 4.3

Disk Drill is able to run native scans of system drives on Macs because of its kernel extension, or kext. Apple deprecated certain kexts with macOS Big Sur, replacing it with its Endpoint Security Framework. A kext gives Disk Drill deep access to the system to recover deleted user folders on M1 Macs and SIP-protected external storage drives.

Serge S. CEO at CleverFiles, spoke of the announcement:

Our team has been developing system-level utilities for Macs since 2009. We’ve been improving Disk Drill for many years to ensure the maximum possible recovery rates, and we are extremely proud to be the first on the market to announce a full support of scanning and recovery from system partitions on Macs powered by Apple M1 chips.

Disk Drill 4.3 can be downloaded for free before upgrading to the Pro version for US$89.