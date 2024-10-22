Disney+ and Hulu Follows Spotify to Ditch Apple’s Platform Fee

Disney has made a change to its subscription model for Disney+ and Hulu, removing the option for new and returning subscribers to sign up or purchase subscriptions through Apple’s App Store. This move, noted on MacRumors and confirmed on Disney’s websites, is seen as a strategy to avoid Apple’s 15-30% commission on in-app purchases.

While existing Apple-billed subscribers remain unaffected, new customers are now directed to Disney’s websites to view plans and sign up directly. Users can still access content on Apple devices by logging into their accounts through the iOS apps.

This decision coincides with recent price increases for both streaming services. On October 17, Disney+ prices rose by $2, Hulu with ads became $2 more expensive, and Hulu without ads increased by $1.

As a consequence of this change, Disney+ and Hulu will no longer be eligible for Apple’s Video Partner Program, which may impact integration with Apple technologies such as Siri, AirPlay, and Universal Search.

Disney joins other major streaming services like Netflix and Spotify in bypassing Apple’s in-app purchase system.

Back in 2018, Netflix stopped taking new subscribers who wanted to sign up through the App Store. However, existing subscribers who paid via the in-app purchase system were able to continue doing so.