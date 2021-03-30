A new Disney MagicMobile service lets guests at Walt Disney World Resort to check into theme parks with their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Contactless Check-In

Using the My Disney Experience app, people can create a MagicMobile pass that can be added to Apple Wallet. Passes can be customized with several Disney-themed designs that animate upon use (including special designs just for Annual Passholders and DVC Members). Multiple passes can be stored on a single device so parents can check-in their kids.

Additionally, Disney added a new feature in the My Disney Experience app that allows you to automatically link your Disney PhotoPass attraction photos and videos to your profile through your smartphone.

The Disney MagicMobile service requires iOS 14.4 or later and watchOS 7.3 or later.