Disney+ Moves European Launch Date Forward

LONDON – Disney+ will arrive in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24. The company also confirmed on Tuesday that the streaming service will cost £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 annually.

Disney+ was expected to launch in Europe on March 31, but it is now coming a week earlier. It will expand into other Western European countries later in the year. Currently, the only European country the service is available in is the Netherlands. It launched there at the same time the service went live in North America. It means European viewers will have access to original series like The Mandolorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as an extensive back-catalog of Disney owned content.

The price point is competitive with Apple TV+, which costs £4.99 a month in the UK. However, those who recently bought a new Apple product get the service free for a year.