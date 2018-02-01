Reminder: Disney Movies Anywhere Shuts Down on February 28

Disney Movies Anywhere is shutting down on February 28th, 2018, which means you need to transfer your account to the new Movies Anywhere service before the end of the month. The Disney movies you already purchased will transfer over to the new service, and you can add in movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Entertainment, too.

Movies Anywhere, like Disney Movies Anywhere, is an online repository for your digital movie purchases. You can stream movies you buy from iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu with Movies Anywhere instead of using different apps for each. Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Kindle Fire, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Android OS all support the platform.

You need to set up a Movies Anywhere account before the end of the month to avoid losing access to your Disney movies through the service. Your iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Vudu purchases will, however, still be available through their respective apps.

You can learn more about the transition from Disney Movies Anywhere to Movies Anywhere at Disney’s special support page. Setting up a Movies Anywhere account is free.