Disney+ Day Brings New Releases And Sign-Up Offer

Friday, November 12 is Disney+ Day, marking two years since the service launched. To celebrate, a host of new content is being released, and there is a sign-up deal too.
New Content For Disney+ Day
New originals and other content is being added to the service for Disney+ day:
- The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye
- Spin
- Fancy Nancy Season Three
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever
- Paperman
- The Ballad of Nessie
- Feast
- Get a Horse!
- The Little Matchgirl
- Tick Tock Tale,
- Tangled Ever After
- Ciao Alberto
- The Simpsons in Plusaversary
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Entrelazados
Dopesick is also coming to international markets
Sign-Up Offers
There is also an introductory offer available on Disney+ day. New and eligible returning customers can get a month of the service for US$1.99, before returning to the normal monthly price of US$7.99.
Disney+ launched just days after Apple TV+ first went live, and given the range of content available, there was more excitement about it too. As of August 2021, Disney+ had more than 116 million subscribers worldwide. However, takeup has waned, and just 2.1 million users were added in the last quarter, Reuters reported. Perhaps these Disney+ Day offerings will spark a host of new sign-ups.