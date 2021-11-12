Disney+ Day Brings New Releases And Sign-Up Offer

Friday, November 12 is Disney+ Day, marking two years since the service launched. To celebrate, a host of new content is being released, and there is a sign-up deal too.

New Content For Disney+ Day

New originals and other content is being added to the service for Disney+ day:

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season Three

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever

Paperman

The Ballad of Nessie

Feast

Get a Horse!

The Little Matchgirl

Tick Tock Tale,

Tangled Ever After

Ciao Alberto

The Simpsons in Plusaversary

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Entrelazados

Dopesick is also coming to international markets

Sign-Up Offers

There is also an introductory offer available on Disney+ day. New and eligible returning customers can get a month of the service for US$1.99, before returning to the normal monthly price of US$7.99.

Disney+ launched just days after Apple TV+ first went live, and given the range of content available, there was more excitement about it too. As of August 2021, Disney+ had more than 116 million subscribers worldwide. However, takeup has waned, and just 2.1 million users were added in the last quarter, Reuters reported. Perhaps these Disney+ Day offerings will spark a host of new sign-ups.