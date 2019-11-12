Disney+ Launches in U.S. And Canada

Days after Apple TV+’s launch, Disney+ arrived in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on Tuesday. The service will give subscribers access to a range of content owned by the company.

Disney+ Enters The Streaming Wars

Bob Iger, the Disney’s CEO and Chairman and a former Apple board member, said:

The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity. Disney+ provides an exceptional entertainment experience, showcasing our library of beloved movies, TV series and exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Unlike Apple TV+, this latest entrant into the streaming wars will feature a range of library and original content. The original content being produced for the service includes The Mandalorian – a live-action Stars Wars series. There will also be a live-action remake of Lady and The Tramp, a holiday comedy called Noelle starring Anna Kendrick, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It all costs $6.99 a month and will roll out to further territories in the coming weeks and months.