The new, live-action, version of Mulan is only going to be available to stream via Disney+. However, non-subscribers will be able to purchase it via Apple and other platforms.

Disney+ subscribers will have to pay a $29.99 early-access fee for the movie. However, it will also be available to buy via Apple and other platforms like Google and Roku, as well directly from the Disney online store, for the same price. It means that if you just want to see that movie, you can buy it from Apple and save on the $6.99 per month Disney+ subscription.

Disney confirmed to Variety that purchases of the film made on the Disney+ app via App Store, Google Play and Roku in-app purchase systems, the company will be subject to transaction fees. These are usually 30% for Apple and Google, while on Roku its 20%.