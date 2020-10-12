Deadline‘s ‘For the Love of Docs’ documentary film screening series begins Tuesday, October 13. It is supported by Apple TV+, along with FYC.

Virtual Documentary Screenings in Association With Apple TV+

The screenings begin with Clive Oppenheimer’s Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds and culminate on Apple TV+ original Boys State on December 15. The screenings include discussions with producers and directors involved in the making of the documentaries. Registration for the virtual events is free.