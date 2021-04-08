Documents by Readdle is a popular file management app for iPhones and iPads. Today the company announced the launch of an M1 Mac app.

Mac App Store: Documents by Readdle

Documents for M1

Think of Documents as an alternative to Finder. It lets you organize your files into folders and subfolders, and connect different cloud accounts like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Documents also supports over 40 file formats, many of which cannot be opened by the default apps available on your Mac (for e.g.: .flac, .mkv, .avi, .rar). So Documents also helps you avoid downloading unnecessary apps and cluttering up your Mac just to open these files.

It comes with a built-in VPN that works across your entire Mac, not just within Documents. The app also has a built-in media player, built-in browser, and a lot more like a PDF reader and support for photo libraries.