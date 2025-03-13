Does the iPhone 16e Really Replace the iPhone SE? Here’s What Numbers Say

The introduction of the iPhone 16e marks a notable change in Apple’s lineup, as it appears to replace the iPhone SE, which has served as the entry-level model since its debut in 2016.

However, unlike the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e is priced higher and is positioned as a lower-cost version of the latest iPhone models rather than a true entry-level device. This positioning could affect its appeal to Android switchers or first-time smartphone buyers who might have been attracted to the iPhone SE.

Historically, Apple’s lower-priced models, such as the iPhone SE and mini-series, have accounted for a limited share of iPhone sales. These models, introduced at lower prices and with smaller form factors, have generally captured between 10-20% of sales in some quarters. The iPhone 16e model might change this trend.

Credits: CIRP

However, their market share has declined substantially since Apple discontinued the mini form factor and reintroduced the Plus version in the iPhone 15 lineup. For instance, the iPhone 13 mini reached a peak of 8% market share in one quarter but generally hovered around 3-6% before being discontinued.

Apple’s strategy involves giving users a range of options by offering both new lower-end models and older flagship models at reduced prices. However, this approach can confuse buyers seeking alternatives to premium models. Apple has found more success selling older flagship models at lower prices compared to the newer, cheaper models like the SE and Mini.

The iPhone 16e might represent a more coherent approach to serving price-conscious buyers with annual releases of current models. If successful, it could reduce Apple’s reliance on selling older phones to meet this market segment.

The iPhone 16e’s target customer is less clear compared to the iPhone SE, which was more directly aimed at entry-level buyers. The higher pricing of the iPhone 16e indicates it is positioned as a more affordable version of the latest iPhones rather than a true entry-level option.

More here.