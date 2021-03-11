Dominique Fishback is set to co-star with Samuel L. Jackson in upcoming Apple TV+ drama series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Furthermore, Ramin Bahrani has signed direct and executive produce the limited series, Variety reported.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley. Mr. Jackson plays a 91-year old man, abandoned by his family, but given the chance to temporarily regain his memories. Ms. Fishback will a friend of the family, Robyn, who helps. She received a BAFTA nomination for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Mr. Jackson has previously been involved in Apple TV+, starring in the somewhat controversial film, The Banker.