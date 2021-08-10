American Red Cross is offering special deals for people who donate blood between August 1-31, 2021. It includes four months of free Apple Music and the chance to win a VIP journey to the sold-out Roo.
Donating Blood
Make it in to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, and you’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. It’s a six-day trip that includes:
- Two 4-day VIP Festival tickets
- Round-trip airfare to Nashville (BNA)
- One-night hotel stay at the Bobby Hotel + restaurant experience in Nashville on September 1, 2021. Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan has graciously arranged a complimentary dinner for the winner and guest. The progressive feast will take the diners on a culinary journey between three of Chauhan’s beloved neighboring Nashville staples: Tansuo, Chauhan Ale & Masala House, and The Mockingbird.
- Luxury RV accommodations on-site at Bonnaroo September 2-6, 2021
- $500 prepaid concessions voucher
- Comprehensive ground transportation (airport to hotel, hotel to Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo to airport)