Don’t Expect a New Vision Pro 2 This Year

Apple is not planning to release a new Vision Pro model in 2025, according to Mark Gurman. The company is instead focusing on software updates, such as visionOS 3, which is said to be a big release. This update will give users a more robust experience, and it is likely to be announced at WWDC. The current Vision Pro uses the M2 chip, and it will not be updated with new hardware this year. However, rumors about a new Vision Pro 2 are generating buzz among tech enthusiasts.

Apple has invested heavily in the Vision Pro and cannot let it fade away. As a result, the company will continue to support the device by releasing software updates.

At some point, the M2 processor in the current Vision Pro will become outdated. Apple has been working on a future version of the headset that will incorporate a new M-series chip. Additionally, the company is exploring cheaper options for the Vision Pro, but these are not expected to be released in 2025.

The next-generation Vision Pro, which is likely to use a new M-series chip, is probable to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026. This new model will likely bring improvements over the current version, giving users more effective options for augmented reality experiences.

