Download iOS 18.4 Now With Priority Notifications, Visual Intelligence, New Emojis

Apple has released iOS 18.4, bringing a range of updates designed to enhance productivity and personalization. One of the standout features is Priority Notifications, which allows users to mark specific alerts as critical, ensuring they remain visible on the lock screen for quick access. Be sure to download iOS 18.4 to take advantage of these new features.

This feature is particularly useful for managing time-sensitive tasks or staying updated on essential communications. The update also expands Apple’s Visual Intelligence capabilities to older devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro series. This means more users can now access advanced functionalities like visual searches, text summarization, and object recognition directly through their device’s camera or Photos app.

Other notable additions include a new Sketch style in the Image Playground app, enabling users to apply hand-drawn effects to their images for creative projects. The Control Center sees improvements with new toggles for Siri and Apple Intelligence, offering more streamlined access to these tools.

iOS 18.4 also introduces eight new languages for system-wide support, reflecting Apple’s commitment to inclusivity. Furthermore, the update adds a Vision Pro companion app for seamless integration with Apple’s mixed-reality headset. Users will also find fresh emojis and updates to Apple News+, including curated content and enhanced navigation options. These updates collectively aim to refine the user experience across multiple dimensions.