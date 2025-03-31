Download iPadOS 18.4 With Cooking Mode and Ambient Music



The release of iPadOS 18.4 introduces several features aimed at enhancing the versatility of Apple’s tablet lineup. One of the most exciting additions is Cooking Mode within the Apple News+ Food section. This feature transforms recipe guides into step-by-step instructions optimized for kitchen use, ensuring users can easily follow along without needing to touch their screens frequently. This update is particularly beneficial for those who use their iPads as a cooking assistant in the kitchen.

Another significant enhancement is the introduction of Ambient Music controls in the Control Center. These curated playlists are designed to match specific moods or activities, such as relaxation or productivity, making it easier for users to set the right atmosphere with minimal effort.

Creative users will appreciate the new Sketch style in Image Playground, which allows them to add hand-drawn effects to their photos and artwork directly on their devices. Additionally, the Mail app has been redesigned with categorized inboxes and digest views that make email management more intuitive and efficient than ever before.

These updates are complemented by system-wide improvements such as bug fixes, performance enhancements, and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence features. With these additions, iPadOS 18.4 continues to position itself as a powerful tool for both work and leisure.