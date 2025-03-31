Download macOS 15.4 Now With A Smarter Mail App and Other Enhancements

macOS Sequoia 15.4 brings a host of updates aimed at improving productivity and creativity on Apple’s desktop platform. One of the most notable changes is a redesigned Mail app that now includes categorized inboxes and digest views. These features allow users to organize their emails more effectively by grouping them into categories such as work or personal correspondence while also providing a summary view of key messages at a glance.

For creative professionals and enthusiasts, the Photos app now offers AI-curated Memory Movies that compile highlights from photo libraries into visually engaging slideshows complete with music and transitions. The Image Playground app has also received an update with a new Sketch style that enables users to apply hand-drawn effects to images directly within the software, adding a layer of artistic expression to their projects.

Additionally, macOS Sequoia 15.4 includes expanded language support for Apple Intelligence features such as dictation and translation tools, making these capabilities accessible to a broader audience worldwide. The update also introduces new emojis that align with those found in iOS 18.4 for consistency across devices. These enhancements collectively aim to refine both professional workflows and personal experiences on macOS.