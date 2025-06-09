Download the Official iOS 26 Wallpaper for iPhone in 4K

Apple has finally unveiled the next-generation iOS 16 during its WWDC 2025 keynote event. Along with a big design overhaul and notable improvements, the update brings new iOS 26 4K wallpapers that you can download on your iPhone right now. The best part is that you can download the new backgrounds even without installing the iOS 16 developer beta. Explore the latest wallpaper collection and give a fresh, unique, and strikingly new look to your iPhones.

Download the Official iOS 26 4K Wallpapers

The latest iOS 26 features a brand-new wallpaper in abstract design that perfectly blends in with the new Liquid Glass interface. Each of the new wallpapers beautifully blends in with the Lock Screen clock for a seamless aesthetic and a 3D look.

Majin Bu has shared a built-in iOS 26 wallpaper in 1880 X 4096 pixels resolution. At the time of writing this article, it’s the only official wallpaper we’ve seen. We expect more wallpapers soon. Stay connected for more wallpapers in 4K versions.

iOS 26 Blue-Green Wallpaper

Download iOS 26 wallpaper

Once downloaded, just open the wallpaper and save it to your photos. You can then set it as your home screen or lock screen wallpaper.

