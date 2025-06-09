Download the Official macOS 26 Tahoe Wallpaper for Mac in 4K

Apple previewed the latest Mac operating system, named macOS 26 Tahoe, during its WWDC 2025 Keynote event. Besides an array of interesting features, this update is complemented by a collection of unique new wallpapers. Even if you don’t wish to download the macOS 26 developer beta, you can still enjoy the new backgrounds on your Macs and even Windows PCs. Here are all the official macOS 26 Tahoe wallpapers you can download right now.

Download macOS 26 Tahoe Wallpapers

Just like macOS Sequoia, the latest macOS 26 Tahoe brings two new wallpapers, one for the Light mode and the other to complement the Dark Mode. These backgrounds represent the beautiful images of Lake Tahoe. Honestly, they look pretty refreshing with warm and cool tones, creating an energetic and balanced look.

You can download the Light version right now, and we’ll soon share the Dark variant.

Download macOS 26 Tahoe Wallpaper Light

Once you’ve downloaded the images, you can set them as your wallpaper on your Mac, PC, and even tablet.

You might also want to download the official iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 wallpapers in 4K resolution.